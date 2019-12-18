Vitalant is calling all donors in the Midland/Odessa area to come and help avoid local blood shortages going into the holidays.

During the holiday season, it becomes particularly difficult to meet the local demand for blood.

With people traveling, preparing for the holidays, and working, it is easy to forget to donate blood. Additional holiday travel also creates a demand for more blood as accidents can occur.

In order to counter this trend, Medical Center Hospital and Midland Memorial Hospital will be sponsoring blood drives at their locations in Midland and Odessa.

All those that donate blood at either of these two blood drives will receive a holiday t-shirt and cookies, while supplies last.

The first blood drive will be held Thursday, December 19 at Medical Center Hospital, Odessa in the south Lobby from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The second blood drive will be held the following day, Friday, December 20, at Midland Memorial Hospital in the Front Lobby from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Midland.

All are encouraged to take a little time out of their busy holiday schedules, to donate blood, and make a lifesaving difference for a local hospital patient!

Those who wish to donate may call 877-UBS-HERO (877-827-4376) or visit www.bloodhero.com to make an appointment to give.

Walk-ins are also welcome.