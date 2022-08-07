Vaccines before and after exposure to disease

With monkeypox starting to spread, those who have been exposed are able to receive treatment through a vaccine.

Example video title will go here for this video

MIDLAND, Texas — Vaccines are nothing new, they've been around for a long time. With monkeypox starting to pop up, people are able to get a vaccine as a treatment after they have been exposed to the disease.

However, the same cannot be said for other illnesses such as the flu. Flu shots are used as preventative measures to keep someone from coming down with the disease.

The vaccine used to treat monkeypox, which is actually the smallpox vaccine, is known as a post-exposure prophylaxis. On the other hand, the flu vaccine is known as a pre-exposure prophylaxis.

Why do diseases fall into these different categories? It all has to do with the incubation periods.

"You have this period of time from the time it’s going to start replicating and the time it’s going to get out of control," Wendi Lyle, the Midland County Health Department's Clinical Services Supervisor said. "With monkeypox, it is a 14-day incubation period. It’s four to 14 days exposure, and so if we can get your antibody into you fast enough with the vaccine, you can make those antibodies to help fight it."

This means that the vaccine for monkeypox can be used as a treatment after you have been exposed, as opposed to the flu, because of its incubation period.

"There’s not a specific vaccine for monkeypox," Lyle said. "It’s really made for smallpox. It just so happens that that vaccine helps cover other ortho viruses in itself and covers the monkeypox with the 85% efficacy on it."