ODESSA, Texas — Starting in January 2020, students attending the University of Texas Permian Basin College of Nursing will get some hands-on training that may benefit the community.

The nursing students will begin examining the medical needs of people incarcerated at the Ector County Detention Center.

The first clinical rotation will have 22 UTPB students.

Dean of the College of Nursing Dr. Donna Buek says, while it’s not common for students to get an opportunity to experience correctional nursing in school, this form or nursing is a specialty.

"Going behind the walls of the jail and providing care to those who are detained is important work,” Dr. Buek said.

Correctional nursing even has its own specified scope of practice under the American Nurses Association.

“It’s important to the Permian Basin, to the region, and really the nation because we do have a growing population of people who are incarcerated and they have the same health issues that individuals have outside of jail.”

Dr. Diana Ruiz, UTPB Community and Population Health professor, said it’s important for students to experience nursing outside of a hospital setting.

“I think it will be a great learning experience for the students to really understand how you deliver compassionate, safe care to patients while they are incarcerated,” said Dr. Ruiz.

In addition to the new partnership with the Ector County Sheriff’s Office, the UTPB College of Nursing also has a new agreement with the City of Odessa.

“Our students in this same course will do ride-alongs with code enforcement officers to be able to really see the issues that impact the health of an individual in a community,” explained Ruiz.

The College of Nursing hopes by diversifying their clinical opportunities, students will understand the community needs and stay locally to make an impact.

“We will represent the University and the county to the best of our abilities to show that we are a caring institution,” said Buek.

