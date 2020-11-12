United Supermarkets to hold drive-thru flu shot clinic in Pecos

The event will be held on December 12 and go on between 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

PECOS, Texas — The United Supermarkets in Pecos will be holding a drive-thru flu shot clinic on December 12.

The event is located in the parking lot of United Supermarkets at 2783 S. Cedar St.

Workers at the clinic will be collecting health insurance information from the guests. The clinic will start at 2:00 p.m. and last until 4:00 p.m.

According to the Sergio Augillon, this will provide an opportunity for families in the area to get their flu shots easily.

“We had a lot of requests to once again do a drive-thru clinic,” Aguillon says. “We know these drive-thru clinics really help our guests get their flu shots in the most convenient way possible.”

There are a few things you must prepare for before arriving to the clinics.

You must have your medical insurance information ready, wear clothes that allow easy accessibility to your arm and fill out a consent form before arriving.