United Family grocery stores offer drive-thru flu shots

The drive-thru clinics will be located in the parking lots of select stores.

TEXAS, USA — The United Family has announced it will be launching drive-thru flu shot clinics at select locations.

These clinics will be in the parking lots of 18 stores from United Supermarkets to Market Street and Albertsons Market.

When visiting a drive-thru clinic, guests will be greeted by a pharmacy member wearing PPE to assist with consent forms and collecting health insurance information.

Those visiting drive-thru clinics are encouraged to bring prescription and medical insurance cards and wear clothing that gives easy access to the upper arm for the shot.

"What we were trying to do is get the flu shot to as many people as we possibly can," said Larry Cordes, a Pharmacy Manager for Albertsons.

"We've got to get the flu shot to the people right now, our health care system does not need another 100,000 cases of flu in the hospitals," Cordes says.

To see if a drive-thru clinic will be set up near you, visit the websites for United Supermarkets, Market Street and Albertsons Market.