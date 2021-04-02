UMC workers receive over 3,800 lunches from United Supermarkets

These lunches are for UMC 'Hero Breaks', which recognize workers for their hard work during this pandemic.

LUBBOCK, Texas — United Supermarkets donated over 3,800 lunches to UMC Health System as a part of the UMC's 'Hero Break' program.

The program is meant to recognizes the health system's employees for their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

United Supermarkets provided lunch at every UMC location including the UMC hospital, UMC Business and Technology Center, and UMC EMS.

“This past year, everyone involved in our healthcare system has had to go above and beyond the call of duty,” says Sidney Hopper, president of the United Family. “This is a thank you from the United Family to the UMC family. We are so appreciative of the time, energy and effort that has been put in to take care of our community during this unprecedented time.”

3,250 meals will be delivered for the morning shifts, while 600 more will be given to the night shift. All 11 United Family sites in Lubbock helped out.