UMC to host Pinwheel Ceremony for Child Abuse Prevention Month

The Event will take place at the UMC Children's Hospital Courtyard on April 1.

LUBBOCK, Texas — UMC will hold its "Pinwheels" for Prevention" Ceremony on April 1 at the UMC Children's Hospital.

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, so UMC wanted to find a way to raise awareness.

UMC staff with place pinwheels in the hospital courtyard where patients, visitors and staff can see them throughout the month.

The pinwheel is the national symbol for Child Abuse Prevention Month, while a blue ribbon is considered the international sign for Child Abuse Awareness.