UMC is the only Children's Miracle Network Hospital in West Texas.

LUBBOCK, Texas — UMC Health System has opened a new Children's Emergency Center.

The site will be for kids and have for more resuscitation and trauma rooms than other hospital.

The new facility will have eight dedicated pedi beds and five trauma beds. There will bealso x-rays, CT scans, ultrasounds and MRI to help give the most advanced care in the area.