UMC Health System opens a new Home Health & Hospice with an Amedisys partner

LUBBOCK, Texas — UMC Health System has partnered up with Amedisys, Inc. to start a Home Health & Hospice.

Amedisys is one of the leading providers of home health, hospice and personal care. Through this partnership, communities will now be able to access comprehensive home healthcare services and hospice.

“Through this partnership, we are extending our mission of providing high-quality care to all,” said Mark Funderburk, President and Chief Executive Officer of UMC Health System. “Providing high-quality care includes growing the services we offer, so we can deliver excellent, compassionate care to those who are counting on us.”