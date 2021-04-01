TTUHSC to host virtual monthly mental health webinars

There will be a different TTUHSC resident and physician discussing a mental health topic each month on Zoom.

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Tech University Health's Sciences Center will host virtual webinars monthly focusing on mental health and behavioral health.

Each month, a different physician and resident in the psychiatry department will talk about a different topic over zoom for the public to view.

Topics range from Depression, PTSD, Eating disorders and Autism.

You can find out more information about about these webinars on the center's Facebook page. You can see what is going to happen each month here.