TTUHSC, PSP partner to train surgeons in the Permian Basin

ODESSA, Texas — In a major step toward providing healthcare for West Texans, there will be a new program to help recruit surgeons and train them.

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center and the Permian Strategic Partnership announced a $12.8 million gift and a new partnership Monday.

The money will fund a Permian Basin surgical and sub-specialty resident training program. The new program will recruit surgical and sub-specialty residents to provide general surgery, as well as cardiology and gastroenterology, in local hospitals.

We're told on average, the area needs 18 to 20 surgeons to care for West Texans. Right now, we have 14 general surgeons, creating a critical need for advanced care.

“Right now if we have some critical care issues, we have to transfer them out of the Permian Basin area to receive that care, West Texans are at a higher rate due to health disparities because of lack of care," TTUHSC President Lori Rice-Spearman said.

We're told a survey showed 27% of patients in Midland and Odessa look for surgeons outside our area.