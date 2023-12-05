TTUHSC department chair discusses basics of psychotropic medications

There are several factors you should discuss with your doctor when choosing medication.

ODESSA, Texas — The Texas Tech Health System held a conference Friday on psychotropic drugs.

Psychotropic drugs include antidepressants, antipsychotics, sedatives, stimulants and more.

Dr. Shailesh Bobby Jain said it's important to talk to your doctor about what kind of medications you may need for your health, as well as to talk about the side effects that could happen as a result.

Jain also said using antianxiety medication can be a quick fix but, it's better to look for something long term. The medication can also become addictive.

“Xanax, klonopin, valium, they just cover the symptom," said Jain. "As soon as the effect is over, the underlying anxiety rebounds back, and it's probably more horrible than the original episode, so you will probably need more and more of the medication to get the same effect."