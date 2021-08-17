TTU System, TTUHSC, TTUHSC El Paso host ‘This is Your Shot: Vaccine Facts & Science’ town hall

The town hall is aimed at providing information and answering questions from the public regarding the COVID-19 vaccine.

TEXAS, USA — The Texas Tech University System, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center and Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso are inviting the public to join them for a virtual town hall discussion on the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday from 12:30-1:30 p.m. on Zoom.

The town hall, titled “This is Your Shot: Vaccine Facts & Science” is aimed at providing information and answering questions from the public regarding vaccine hesitancy, myths and effectiveness.

Texas Tech University System Chancellor Tedd L. Mitchell, M.D., will welcome guests to the event, which will be moderated by TTUHSC El Paso President Richard Lange, M.D., M.B.A., and TTUHSC President Lori Rice-Spearman, Ph.D.

Below is a list of topics and experts who will be covering them. They will also be answering questions from viewers.

TTUHSC El Paso:

Armando Meza, M.D., chief of infectious diseases.

Why are some individuals still contracting COVID-19 – including the delta variant of the virus – despite being fully vaccinated? Am I going to need a booster dose of the vaccine, and why?

Sireesha Y. Reddy, M.D., chief of obstetrics and gynecology and Women's Health Practice medical director.

What are the risks of contracting COVID-19 during pregnancy? What is the evidence of safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines in pregnancy and in newborns?

Glenn Fennelly, M.D., chair of pediatrics and pediatric infectious diseases specialist.

Is the vaccine safe for children? My child is young and healthy. Why do they need the COVID-19 vaccine?

TTUHSC

David Edwards, M.D., medical director, Student Health Services.

Why should a young, otherwise healthy person take a new vaccine? Why is it important to have a vaccinated student community?

Jeff Dennis, Ph.D., assistant professor of public health.

Why does slowing the spread matter? How can we communicate information about the COVID-19 vaccine with people who are somewhat or strongly opposed to receiving the vaccine?

Teresa Baker, M.D., obstetrics and gynecology, Infant Risk Center co-director.

Is it safe to get the vaccine if I am breastfeeding? Is it safe to breastfeed if a person tests positive for COVID-19?

Ronald L. Cook, D.O., TTUHSC Chief Health Officer, chair of family and community medicine and City of Lubbock Health Authority.

There remains lots of controversy over the safety of vaccines. Could we ask you to review the current data and its safety? Explain FDA approval, and should I wait for the approval before I get vaccinated?