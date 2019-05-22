HOUSTON — Where you live impacts how long you'll be around before you kick the bucket.

The data comes from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), and it breaks down life expectancy by neighborhood.

The Settagast neighborhood in northeast Houston has the lowest life expectancy in town at only 65 years old. That's more than a decade less than 77 years old, the average life expectancy in the state of Texas.

Sunnyside to the south is not much better. Folks there only tend to live to about 66 years old.

A few miles can make a huge difference. Just six miles west of Sunnyside in the Willowbend and Meyerland area, they live nearly two decades longer. Life expectancy is 87 there. People in Houston's wealthiest neighborhoods like River Oaks, Bellaire and Memorial all tend to live longer. Life expectancy there is at least 85 years old.

But those neighborhoods have nothing on NASA. The Clear Lake area boasts the highest life expectancy in Houston at nearly 90 years old.

Experts say life expectancy often comes down to socioeconomic status. Poorer neighborhoods tend to have fewer healthy food options and more crime. It all leads to unhealthy habits like smoking and little exercise. All of that sooner rather than later leads to death.

You can find life expectancy numbers for your neighborhood using our interactive maps below (on mobile, click here).

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM