Therapists seeing change in eating habits due to pandemic

Many people have developed eating disorders during quarantine.

MIDLAND, Texas — If you've caught yourself eating extra snacks lately, you aren't alone. A lot of people seem to be falling victim to quarantine weight.

Jennifer Mason, a therapist with the Intuitive Healing Center, says being cooped inside all day can change your eating habits.

"Bodies in general, when there is famine and scarcity, when the mind believes there is famine and scarcity, which is exactly what COVID brought us in our grocery store and homes, our bodies protect themselves by holding on to weight," Mason said.

Mason says she has also seen the number of daily patients go up, and attributes a lot of that to isolation.

"Someone that might have come in for disordered eating, which just means a complicated relationship with food and their body, is now coming in with a full on eating disorder because they sat in isolation during quarantine assessing their body and hearing diet culture scream at them that their body is not ok and perusing the interweb about what they should or shouldn't do about that," Mason said.