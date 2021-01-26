ORMC general surgeon to host virtual lecture to encourage surgical care amidst the COVID-19 climate

The event will be held on February 1 from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Regional Medical Center Surgeon, Dr. Michael Janice, is set to hold a virtual lecture about not delaying any important surgical procedures during these COVID-19 times.

The event will be held on February 1 from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Viewers can see the event and asks questions after it concludes on Microsoft Team.

This lecture is free and open to the public. If you miss this, you will be able to view the lecture at a later date.

Dr. Janice will look to answer all questions focusing on the importance of still getting your injuries treated despite COVID-19 still being prevalent.