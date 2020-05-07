The City of Odessa releases testing sites and dates for COVID-19

ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa has released its test sites and dates for those who are wanting to be tested for COVID-19.
The test sites and dates are:
July 14th - Salinas Park 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
July 16th - UTPB park 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
July 21st - Lawndale Park 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
July 23rd - Floyd Gwinn Park 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
July 28th - Slator Park 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
July 30th - Central Park 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
There will only be 200 tests at each event.
Those who are wanting to be tested are asked to arrive early.
For more information, call 432-582-7969.