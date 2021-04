The vaccine will be available to anyone wanting it and there will be no appointments necessary.

BIG SPRING, Texas — The City of Big Spring along with Howard County Emergency Management has announced its clinics for the Johnson & Johnson One Dose COVID-19 vaccine.

Scenic Mountain Medical Center will host the clinic from April 12 to April 14 at 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Then the Lamun-Lask Sanchez Veterans Home will host the clinic from April 15 to April 16 at 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.