MIDLAND, Texas — Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of its School of Health Professions Physician Assistant program.

There will be a ceremony held in honor of TTUHSC physician assistants who have made a commitment to providing high quality health care to patients.

Special remarks will be made by guest speakers, Tedd L. Mitchell, M.D., the Texas Tech University System Chancellor and Representative Tom Craddick. School of Health Professions Regional Dean Christina Robohm-Leavitt will also speak as well as Jubel Reed, PA-C, a graduate from the first TTUHSC PA Program class.

The ceremony will take place on November 6 at 5:30P.M. at the Bush Convention Center.