Texas Legislature approves new $40 million construction funding for Permian Basin Mental Health Hospital

Once the project is finished, the hospital will be operated via a partnership between both the Midland and Ector County Hospital Districts.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Texas Legislature recently approved the funding of $40 million towards the Permian Basin Mental Health Hospital.

When the hospital construction is completed, the hospital will be operated via a partnership between the Midland County Hospital District and Ector County Hospital District.

Both Representative Tom Craddick and Representative Brooks Landgraf were part of the coalition involved in securing the funds for the project.

"Our communities in West Texas have a dire need for quality mental healthcare," Craddick Said. "The mental health hospital is a great stride towards meeting the mental health needs of West Texas. I am honored to have worked on securing this funding and look forward to this facility being a resource for generations to come."

The Facility will be constructed between Midland and Odessa. The hospital will not only include inpatient services.

It will be also have a crisis stabilization unit, therapeutic spaces, counseling offices, community education and residency services.