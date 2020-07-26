Texas Health and Human Services to automatically renew SNAP

Gov. Greg Abbott has announced the automatic renewal of SNAP for those who are up for renewal in July and August.

TEXAS, USA — Gov. Greg Abbott has announced the automatic renewal of SNAP assistance for those who are up for renewal in July and August.

The renewal which will be for six months was approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Along with the renewal of SNAP assistance, the interview requirements by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission will also be waived.

This requirement will be waived for new applicants as well as applicants who have been receiving SNAP assistance.