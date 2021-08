The event will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Morgan University Center.

ALPINE, Texas — Sul Ross State University will be holding its vaccine drive on August 6 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The event will be open to the public and held at the Morgan University Center.

There will be no appointments necessary and first/second doses will be available.