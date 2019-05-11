TEXAS, USA — Syphilis, gonorrhea, chlamydia are all becoming more and more common in the Permian Basin.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting an all-time high in sexually transmitted disease cases in the Lone Star State.

But Texas is not alone in the problem-in 2018 there were a total of 2.4 million infections reported throughout the U.S. to the CDC. While that number may seem huge, it should actually be much bigger.

“The problem is the CDC rates and the statistical rates are just reported cases," Christopher Petr, obstetrician-gynecologist at Medical Center Hospital said. "The reality is women go to the doctor more frequently than men, a lot of men go to the doctor only at point of death.”

Whether or not you have two X chromosomes or a Y and an X chromosome, STDs affect men and women just the same.

In the Permian Basin, the number of cases is on the rise, particularly for those between 15 and 25 years old.

“The population has basically been booming," Petr said. "With that population increase, they will have more problems and diseases."



In addition to the population boom, the CDC says there are other reasons West Texas is seeing STDs cases on the rise:

Increase in poverty

Increase in drug use

Decrease in condom use

More dating in the digital age



“One of the things that has been new in the last decade is there have been more people meeting anonymous sex partners on the internet," Petr said.



Finding the solution to the STD problem does not start with any particular type of medicine or contraceptive, it starts with a conversation.



“I think it’s important for adults to have or parents to have open conversations with their teenage children about sexually transmitted infections to make sure that they make responsible choices,” Petr said.



If you think you have an STD, the sooner you get into the doctor the better.



“I think it’s important if you have a problem to go earlier and to not be worried about a stigma," Petr said. "Sometimes you have to swallow your pride and go into the doctor's office”



There are affordable options out there. Midland Health Department offers HIV and STD testing for $10 each and treatment costs $10.

Ector County Health Department's STD testing costs $20, but they currently do not have enough nurses on staff so they are not providing the services as of November 2019.

