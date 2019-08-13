MIDLAND, Texas — The Springboard Center of Midland has welcomed a new Executive Director.

Dr. Mark Alexander was welcomed to the center on August 13 at the community luncheon. Alexander succeeds Ken Moore and Jalain Bagley, the interim executive directors.

The center says Dr. Alexander will help lead the staff to continue helping people through alcoholism and drug addiction with their evidence-based care program.

Prior to the Springboard Center, Dr. Alexander served as executive director for United Way of Midland and lead United Methodist Congregations for 25 years as pastor.

"I am delighted with the opportunity to align my passions and gifts with improving lives and an organization like Springboard," said Alexander.

"It will be a privilege to attempt adding value to an already-valued organization. I am grateful for the opportunity."

For more information on the Springboard Center you can visit the website.