A Connecticut teenager is being credited with saving his mother's life.

He knew exactly what to do, thanks to a high school health class.

16-year-old Enzo Bunce learned CPR at East Haven High School, in health class. Head athletic trainer Marc Aceto teaches student how to perform chest compressions to the tune of the timeless Bee-Gees song, "Staying Alive”. Aceto explained, "sometimes I’m up in the middle of class singing the song out loud, you get a few chuckles, but they understand the rhythm of how to get the heart going, to do the compression on the CPR"

Friday morning after checking into a hotel for a club wrestling tournament in upstate New York, Enzo knew there was something wrong with his mother, "My mom, she was complaining that her heart was racing and then she sat down for a second then next thing I knew it I looked away for a second she was on the floor"

Maria Bunce went into cardiac arrest.

As Enzo’s dad dialed 9-1-1 he said he knew what he had to do, "I put her on her back so she can breath easier and I started chest compressions"

While humming “Staying Alive” in his head.

"I was terrified but I was calm at the same time, the training just kicked in and the adrenaline", stated Enzo.

He says he performed chest compressions for about a minute and a half... until professional EMT’s staying in town for a convention arrived.

After his mom was revived and checked into a hospital, Enzo says she passed on a message, “She told my friend's father to tell me to wrestle my best and not to worry about her".

Following tough defeats and a forfeit win, he saved his best effort for the final match Sunday afternoon.

Enzo, "This is my last chance to win a match for my mother".

And it was a dominating victory.

"I ended the match in less than 30 seconds", extolled Enzo.

Enzo’s coach, Marc Aceto added, "his compassion, his love for the sport, his love for his mother, his family, how strong he his and how mature he is at 16 to be able to do what he did, its unspeakable"

Enzo doesn't consider himself a hero... He just hopes more high schools start to offer the same type of training.

Enzo says he's also received CPR training from an East Haven fire department youth department.

He wants to become a firefighter and paramedic, so maybe he'll help save more lives in the future.