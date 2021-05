The first and second doses will be available for individuals ages 12 and up from 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

BIG SPRING, Texas — The Scenic Mountain Medical Center will hold a community vaccine clinic on May 26 at 501 Birdwell Lane from 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

First and second doses will be available for individuals ages 12 and up.