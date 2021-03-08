SMMC to hold annual 'Back to School Bash'

The event will be held on August 5 from 6-8 p.m. at the Scenic Mountian Medical Center

BIG SPRING, Texas — The Scenic Mountain Medical Center will be hosting its 9th annual 'Back to School Bash' on August 5 from 6-8 p.m.

This event will give students grades K-12 in Howard County school supplies as they make their way back into the classroom.

The cities that fall into this county include Big Spring, Coahoma and Forsan.

There will be 400 backpacks available on a first come first served basis as well as 25 local organizations that will be handing out the school supplies at the event.