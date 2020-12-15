SMMC earns a 'B' grade for patient safety in Fall 2020

This is safety grade is given out by the Leapfrog group.

BIG SPRING, Texas — The Scenic Mountain Medical Center received a 'B' grade from the Leapfrog Group for its patient safety.

The Leapfrog Group came out with its Hospital Safety Grades recently and ranked all general hospitals with grades of A,B,C, and D and F for Fall 2020.

“Our focus is safety,” says Dr. Rohith Saravanan, Chief Medical Officer at Scenic Mountain Medical Center. “If we start there, patient experience will take care of itself, quality metrics will take care of itself, as will employee morale. We don’t see quality as just a clinical goal. It’s an enterprise-wide priority that encompasses customer service, compliance and wellness.”

Leapfrog assesses each hospital on its performance in preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents, infections and other harms to patients in their care.