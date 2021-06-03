Scenic Mountain Medical Center vaccinates over 1,000 individuals in the last week

The clinic will be open again next week on March 10 and 11 starting at 9:00 a.m. each day.

BIG SPRING, Texas — The Scenic Mountain Medical Center vaccinated over 1,000 individuals in its community this past week.

The drive-thru clinic will be open next week on March 10 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and March 11 from 9:00 a.m. to Noon at the SMMC Whatley Plaza on 1601 W. 11th Place.

“The clinic ran smoothly on March 3 and March 4 with an average time per car under 1 hour from arrival to departure," said Rohith Saravanan, Chief Operating Officer/Chief Medical Officer of Scenic Mountain Medical Center. "The team at SMMC did an excellent job running an efficient operation. We would also like to thank volunteers from Howard College and thank our police department for the traffic cones.”