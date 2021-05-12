Scenic Mountain Medical Center to hold MRI grand opening

The Ribbon Cutting Ceremony will start at 4:30 p.m., while the 'After 5 Chamber Event' will be held from 5:00 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

BIG SPRING, Texas — Scenic Mountain Medical Center will host its grand opening of the new MRI imaging technology.

The Ribbon Cutting Ceremony will start at 4:30 p.m., while the After 5 Chamber Event will begin at 5:00 p.m., and end at 6:30 p.m.

SMMC has acquired the Phillips Ingenia Ambition 1.5T magnetic resonance imaging to serve the needs of the community.