Scenic Mountain Medical Center to hold MRI grand opening

BIG SPRING, Texas — Scenic Mountain Medical Center will host its grand opening of the new MRI imaging technology.
The Ribbon Cutting Ceremony will start at 4:30 p.m., while the After 5 Chamber Event will begin at 5:00 p.m., and end at 6:30 p.m.
SMMC has acquired the Phillips Ingenia Ambition 1.5T magnetic resonance imaging to serve the needs of the community.
“Some of the new features include the BlueSeal magnet, which will help overcome potential helium-related issues of classic magnet design and eliminate our dependency on a scarce helium supply," said Director of Diagnostic Imaging & Rehabilitation Services at Scenic Mountain Medical Center Demeterio Franco. "What’s more important, the system can achieve hours of continuous high-performance scanning and offers a leading field-of-view of 55cm for a wide bore 1.5T system.”