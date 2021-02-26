Scenic Mountain Medical Center expands visitor access

These new visitor policies will be effective starting on Monday, March 1, 2021.

BIG SPRING, Texas — Scenic Mountain Medical Center has expanded its visitor access starting March 1.

SMMC says that the health and safety of its patients, visitors and employees remain their top priority.

Despite the expansion of visitors, they will still maintain a limited visitors policy within its departments.

For end-of-life patients, there may be one visitor at a time, which is limited to immediate family only. Other visitors will have to stay outside until being rotated in.

Pediatric and laboring/post partum patients can have no more than 2 designated visitors per hospital stay.

Medical, ER, and CCU patients are allowed to have one adult visitor per day.

Lastly, Patients with physical or intellectual disabilities can have one support person over the age of 18 with them during their hospital stay.

Points of entrance will be limited to the Hospital main entrance and Emergency Department entrance. All visitors will be screened to get through the available access points.