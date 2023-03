They will now offer services in weight management and hormone optimization therapy.

ODESSA, Texas — Revitalize Health and Wellness held a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday for their expansion in Odessa.

The center has been open since August of 2022, focusing mainly on preventative health measures.

This includes IV hydration and wellness injections. With the expansion, they will also offer weight management and hormone optimization therapy.