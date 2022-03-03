PRMC to break ground on Memory Care Unit

As the first memory care facility in Andrews, it will provide local Alzheimer's and dementia patients with a place where they can stay close to family and friends.

“Everybody’s ready to be able to serve those that really do need a memory care unit,” Residential Care Unit Administrator Cydney Fulks said. “It’s heartbreaking as a caregiver that whenever you're not able to meet their needs, they have to go somewhere else. So, we’re really looking forward to the opportunity to provide the best that we can in memory care.”