Presidio County to host free COVID-19 testing events at multiple sites

The testing sites will be in Alpine, Fort Davis and Marfa.

PRESIDIO COUNTY, Texas — Presidio County is set to hold Free mobile COVID-19 testing for its resident at multiple sites.

These tests will be available from February 2 to February 5, 2021. These tests will be held in Marfa, Alpine, and Fort Davis.

You can click here if you want to find out where each testing site will be held at.

The first testing site will at the Alpine Fire Station on February 2 and 3. Then the other testing sites will be at the Marfa County Courthouse and Fort Davis Fire Station on February 4 and 5, respectively.

You will receive your results within 72 hours. It is a saliva-based test and there are no requirements for this testing.