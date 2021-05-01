Presidio County to hold free COVID-19 mobile testing

They will have testing at three separate locations on from Wednesday, January 6, through Friday, January 8.

PRESIDIO COUNTY, Texas — Presidio County is set to host free COVID-19 mobile testing over a three day period starting January 6 and ending January 8.

First, on January 6, the Alpine Fire Station will hold their testing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on 102 South Second Street.

Next, on January 7, the Marfa Visitors Center will be holding their testing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on 302 Highland Street.

And lastly, On January 8, the Fort Davis Fire Station will be holding their testing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on 200 Court Ave.

There is no requirement to preregister, but it is encouraged.

There are no appointments necessary, but you must have your personal identification on you when arriving to the testing site.