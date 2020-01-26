MIDLAND, Texas — If eating healthy is a goal you have for the new year, then attending the Practical Aspects on Living a Plant-Based Life event may be of some help.

At this event, you will learn how to make easier plant-based decisions with what you eat as well as get advice on plant-based shopping and cooking.

There will also be information given on how to read nutritional labels.

So if you are wanting to kick off that new diet and attend an event that will help you, then the Practical Aspects on Living a Plant-Based Life will be held at the Midland Memorial Hospital West Campus on Jan. 30 between 6 p.m. - 7 p.m. with a $5 fee and online registration.

If interested in going to this event, then click here for more information.