BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — A student at Texas A&M may have contracted the 2019 novel coronavirus, the university confirmed Thursday.

The Brazos County Health District is investigating the suspected case of coronavirus in a student who traveled from Wuhan, China, where it originated.

The student is being isolated at home while precautionary testing is done.

"Officials have described the immediate health risk to the campus community as low," Texas A&M said in a statement.

Brazos County includes Bryan and College Station and is about 100 miles northwest of Houston.

The only other known U.S. case is in Washington state where a man in his 30s was diagnosed after returning from a trip to Wuhan.

The 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) has sickened hundreds of people in Wuhan before spreading to other Asian cities.

Three U.S. airports, New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco, are screening passengers for the virus on flights from southeast Asia. Two more, Atlanta and Chicago, could be added to the list.

The virus can cause flu-like symptoms including fever, cough, headache, shortness of breath and sore throat.

The general public is encouraged to practice general preventive actions:

Everyone 6 months and older is encouraged to get a flu shot.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

There is no current vaccine for the coronavirus but researchers at UTMB in Galveston are working on one.

On Thursday, China closed off three cities of more than 18 million people combined in an unprecedented effort to try to contain a deadly new viral illness that has sickened hundreds and spread to other cities and countries in the Lunar New Year travel rush.

In addition to Wuhan, the apparent epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, China is trying to lock down the city of Huanggang. Reuters reports authorities there have ordered indoor entertainment venues to close and are asking citizens not to leave other than under special circumstances. Huanggang is home to about seven million people.

Similar measures were set to take effect in the nearby city of Ezhou, home to about one million residents, according to the New York Times.

