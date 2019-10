Pink the Basin held the 8th annual 'Saving True Pairs" clay shoot on October 11.

The clay shoot helps fund mammograms for those who would not be able to fund them.

All the money stays in the Permian Basin and helps save lives by stopping breast cancer early.

For more information on Pink the Basin you can visit their website.

