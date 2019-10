MIDLAND, Texas — The Permian Basin Great 25 Nurses, a local non-profit organization, will recognize 25 nurses who have provided outstanding healthcare in the Permian Basin.

Nurses will not only be acknowledged for the work in their profession, but also for their exceptional achievements and work within their communities.

The first event honoring the nurses will be held on October 24 at 6P.M. in the Carrasco Room at Midland College.