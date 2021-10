This event will happen on October 24 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

ANDREWS, Texas — The Permian Regional Medical Center will be hosting a flu shot clinic in the Andrews Family Medicine Lobby.

The event will be held on October 24 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Free shots will be available for ages 6 months and up.