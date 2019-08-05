MIDLAND, Texas — Today the Midland County Horseshoe Pavilion hosted the world women's health initiative, Go Red for Women Luncheon, to improve the lives of local women here in the Basin.

The American Heart Association aims to arm and mobilize women with lifestyle tools to change their heart health.

Corporate Director Ashley Quintana notes, "I know women constantly put themselves on the backburner. They worry about their families, their husbands, freinds."

They hope to inspire change by making the public aware of the risks of heart disease and the importance of healthy living like eating right and exercising.

Quintana urges women to "definitely get your numbers checked, your cholesterol, blood pressure, everything like that and as often as you can."

It is ok to be selfish when it comes to your health. Women need to be healthy in order to maintain running the rest of their lives.

Each year, one in three women die of heart disease or stroke.

Nearly 80 percent of cardiac events can be prevented, but it is still the leading threat in women's health.