Permian Basin in need of more counselors

MIDLAND, Texas — A global pandemic, oil going negative for the first time in history and a presidential election…those are a just few of the things West Texans have gone through this past year.

Mix all that together and it is no wonder more and more people are seeking therapy.

In the past few months, counseling centers in the Basin have seen a record-high number of clients. So much so, that counselors are having to turn people away.

“The need is so great, there is so much heartache right now," Cheryl Willoughby with Affinity Counseling said. "There are so many people who need the help."

It’s been a rough year...so it’s no wonder more people are seeking therapy. Demand has gone up so much for counselors in the Basin in recent months that average wait time to get into a session is about three-five months. @newswest9 pic.twitter.com/klaqaY07OH — Sammi Steele (@SammiSteeleNews) March 29, 2021

Willoughby says the daily patient count has nearly tripled since last year.

"School-age children have had it particularly difficult, young adults who were just getting to that age where they were going to conquer the world, they have had to sit still so there’s trauma there," Willoughby said. "And then couples.”

Affinity is not alone. There is a 3-5 month wait to get in at most counseling centers across the Basin.

“It’s heartbreaking to tell somebody we don’t have room for you today,” Willoughby said.

So when these counselors are not doing therapy, they are recruiting.

“I’ve contacted different state agencies to see if we can recruit therapists, I’ve talked to therapists who have retired to see if they can come back and practice," Willoughby said. "I’ve talked to therapists in areas that aren’t as flooded to see if they can move here. We’ve even talked to therapists in other areas to see if they can do teletherapy to see if they can lighten the load. I mean we are really looking.”

For those looking to see a counselor here are a few things to keep in mind: