While it may be a few months before school resumes normally, Pecos Barstow Toyah ISD is still reminding parents that children must be up to date on certain vaccines before entering school.

To help ensure students are ready to go for the 2020-2021 school year, Pecos Valley Rural Health Clinic is offering some clinics for children in Kindergarten through 12th grade.

The clinics will be from 8 to 11 a.m. on May 26, 27 and 29 as well as 9 to 11 a.m. on May 28.

No appointment is needed as the clinic will run on a first come, first served basis.

Parents must be present in order for the child to receive a shot. They should also bring a copy of the child's insurance card and their shot card.

For more information on the vaccinations or to contact the Pecos Valley Rural Health Clinic you can visit the website.

