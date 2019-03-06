HIV patients may be living longer but they also are dealing with more heart issues.

That is according a new scientific statement from the American Heart Association.

75% of HIV patients are over the age of 45 and are facing health challenges at earlier ages, including heart attacks, heart failure, and strokes.

The risk is higher due to diet, low physical activity and tobacco use and other HIV specific risk factors, including chronic inflammation.

HIV patients also face barriers to optimal health care such as education level, where they live and social isolation.

Experts say it's important for those living with HIV to maintain a healthy lifestyle.