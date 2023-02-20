Local doctors say patients are impacted by nationwide ADHD medication shortage

This shortage is causing many to use alternative pills or ration the ones they have due to simply not being able to get them from pharmacies.

ODESSA, Texas — For months now, doctors here in the Permian Basin have been having a hard time helping patients dealing with ADHD, thanks to shortages in most of the medications they usually prescribe them.

“We’re trying to help our patients by trying to ask pharmacists what medications available, but at times none of the doses are available and we have to completely switch our medication management for the patient which is of course not the best thing we can do but just for time we have to do something for our patient,” said Dr. Muhammad Saad, Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Fellow, TTUHSC.

Medications like Adderall and Ritalin are so hard to get from pharmacists now due to the high demand and manufacturing delays, which causes doctors to prescribe alternative medications to treat patients which can create another set of problems for doctors and patients alike.

“Instead of prescribing what is adequate for the patient we are prescribing what is available in the pharmacy and that creates either under treatment or over treatment of patients so we are really worried that many kids are sometimes over treated because that’s the only pill they can find and that may be more than what they needed for the treatment,” said Dr. Bobby Jain, Psychiatrist.

Both doctors said without these much-needed doses of medication many are suffering.