Over a third of residents at Ashton Medical Lodge have COVID-19

MIDLAND, Texas — Ashton Medical Lodge is seeing an outbreak of COVID-19.

The first positive case was reported Aug. 3, 2020.

As of Monday, there have been a total of 29 residents and 13 employees that have tested positive from Ashton Medical Lodge.

NewsWest 9 has been told there are currently no positive cases at the Lodge now, instead residents have been moved to other facilities.

34 residents have been moved from Ashton Medical Lodge due to COVID-19.

Over one third of the Lodge’s 85 residents have tested positive for the virus and five residents have died.

The City of Midland telling us that once positive test results come back, the residents are, "individually transferred to two other sister facilities."

Those facilities are Midland Medical Lodge, where we saw an outbreak in the virus earlier this year and the Traymore in Dallas.

We are told both facilities have a COVID-19 isolation wing.

We reached out to the parent company, Foursquare Healthcare, which is based in Dallas, to see how they are controlling the spread further.

They tell us in part quote,

“Since quarantine began, we have been regularly testing our employees and residents and have isolated residents who exhibit any possible symptoms. We have dedicated staff to specific wings of our facility to minimize the amount of people each resident interacts with as well as implemented regular deep cleaning.”

As far as employees, 13 out of the 127 have tested positive for the virus.

Foursquare Healthcare tells us,

The Midland Health Department tells us that the Texas Health and Human Services have been on site trying to help the nursing home maintain the virus.

The positive numbers related to Ashton could go up, as the Lodge continues regularly testing employees and residents.