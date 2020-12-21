ORMC to host free mobile COVID-19 testing on December 22

The testing will be located at the Buddy West Parking Lot.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Regional Medical Center will hold a free mobile COVID-19 testing event on December 22.

The testing will be located at the Buddy West Parking Lot on 2225 W Sycamore Drive in Odessa.

The testing will start at 10:00 a.m. and be free for all Ector County residents.

People can get in line as early as 8:30 a.m. and the tests will be given out on a first come first serve basis.

The testing will end when the supplies runs out. No appointments will be needed.