ORMC to host free mobile COVID-19 testing on December 22

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Regional Medical Center will hold a free mobile COVID-19 testing event on December 22.
The testing will be located at the Buddy West Parking Lot on 2225 W Sycamore Drive in Odessa.
The testing will start at 10:00 a.m. and be free for all Ector County residents.
People can get in line as early as 8:30 a.m. and the tests will be given out on a first come first serve basis.
The testing will end when the supplies runs out. No appointments will be needed.
If you need more information about the the testing, you can visit www.odessaregionalmedicalcenter.org/COVID-19.