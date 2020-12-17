ORMC to host free mobile COVID-19 event on December 18

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Regional Medical Center will be holding another free mobile COVID-19 testing event on December 18.
The event will be at the Far West Event Center in Odessa. It is located at 5850 W University Blvd #200.
The testing will be free for all Ector County residents.
Testing will officially start at 10:00 a.m. and residents can start to get in line around 8:30 a.m.
The event will last until either 1:30 p.m. or until there are no kits left for residents.
The tests will be provided to by the City of Odessa.