ORMC to host free mobile COVID-19 event on December 18

The testing will be held at the Far West Event Center.

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Regional Medical Center will be holding another free mobile COVID-19 testing event on December 18.

The event will be at the Far West Event Center in Odessa. It is located at 5850 W University Blvd #200.

The testing will be free for all Ector County residents.

Testing will officially start at 10:00 a.m. and residents can start to get in line around 8:30 a.m.

The event will last until either 1:30 p.m. or until there are no kits left for residents.