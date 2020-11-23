ORMC to host mobile COVID-19 testing over next six weeks

Ten events will be held during this time period and is free for Ector County residents.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Regional Medical Center will begin to host mobile COVID-19 testing events in Ector County starting November 24.

ORMC will hold ten events over a six week span. According to a press release from the center, the testing will be free for Ector County residents. The tests will be provided by the City of Odessa.

There will also be some flu vaccinations provided at these events and residents must have their I.D.'s or proof of residency on hand.

The first event on November 24 will be held at the Ector Academy parking lot in South Odessa. For a complete list of all the event dates and locations, you can click here.