ORMC to host community mobile vaccine clinics

The Odessa Regional Medical Center will be holding first dose vaccine clinics over the next few weeks.

The vaccines will be available to individuals ages 12 and up. Second doses will be available for only those who received their doses 17 days priors.

The locations and dates for these clinics include:

-Wednesday, June 16, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Coahoma Church of Christ, Coahoma, Texas

-Monday, June 21, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the St.Lawerence Church in St. Lawerence, Texas

-Tuesday, June 22, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Woodson Park in Odessa, Texas

-Friday, June 25, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Odessa Marriott Hotel & Conference Center in Odessa, Texas.